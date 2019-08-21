Father, son arrested for drugs

A traffic stop of a vehicle known to be carrying drugs led to the arrest of a father and son for drugs.

Lawton Police patrolling northbound on Southwest 11th Street shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday saw a “distinct Ford Expedition with the left side back passenger window covered by a blue tarp” and, the report states, officers had information it was involved in the carrying of narcotics. When an officer got behind the Ford, a large mass of items hanging from the rearview mirror partially obstructed the view in the “critical zone” and a traffic stop was initiated.

Once stopped in the parking lot of a convenience store at Southwest 11th Street and Gore Boulevard, contact was made with the driver, the father. He was seen to be “sweating profusely, not wanting to make eye contact” and was “being evasive when answering questions by only giving minimal information,” the report states. The man’s son was in the back seat.

A partially smoked marijuana joint was in the console between the men and it was learned that neither man has a medical marijuana card. The father and son were removed from the vehicle.

During a search of the father, he moved his hips away from an officer and said “there’s a bag of ice (methamphetamine) in my pocket,” according to the report. The baggie was recovered along with $697 in cash.