Fastest speed reader speaks at Rotary Club

The man who has held the record for the title of “Fastest Reader in the World” was the guest speaker at Greater Lawton Rotary Club Thursday at Cameron University.

Howard Berg, founder of the Howard Stephen Berg Learning Systems, engaged the audience of Rotarians as he put them through learning techniques that he uses to help people deal with information overload and obstacles which are keeping people from learning.

“In 1990, I broke the Guiness Book of World Records record for the Fastest Reader in the World, by reading 80 pages of a book in 1 minute,” Berg said. “I had to authenticate it by being on television in five different cities and in front of five newspaper reporters from five different newspapers.”

Berg went on to say that he was featured on the “Morning Exchange” program in Cleveland. He read an 1,180 page book in 20 minutes and was asked questions about the book by the author. He scored 100 percent on the answers.