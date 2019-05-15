Family seeks answers after woman’s death

A 50-year-old Lawton woman who had been in an Oklahoma City hospital on life support died Saturday and, according to family, her death leaves a lot of questions unanswered.

Connie Hale Aguon died at OU Medical Center where she has been under care since April 30, according to her niece, Joann Wright.

“It’s a sad deal,” she said. “They pulled the plug on her on the 11th.”

Wright said that Aguon has been in the intensive care unit in critical condition since admittance but that she and her mother only found out about Aguon’s condition after a relative posted an update to his Facebook page on May 8.

“That’s the big deal, why didn’t the hospital call when she first went in on the 30th instead of Oklahoma City on the 8th or the 9th?” Wright said. “It’s a lot of questions.”

Wright was told that Aguon died from complications of her injuries. Services are pending the outcome of an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner, she said.