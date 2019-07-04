Families walk in memory of loved ones

The dreary weather seemed an appropriate setting for the somber event.

More than 30 people gathered on a rainy Saturday morning at the Museum of the Great Plains for the annual Walk to Remember, hosted by the Lawton Fort Sill Chapter of Compassionate Friends. Compassionate Friends, a national non-profit dedicated to offering support to families grieving the loss of a child or other loved one, hosts walks in cities around the country, with family members commemorating fallen loved ones on buttons, signs and even their shirts.

Gina Hawkey, chapter leader, said the walk typically goes from the museum to the children’s memorial garden at nearby Elmer Thomas Park, though Saturday’s walk ended at the “Santa house” because the roofed location allowed some relief from the rain. Hawkey, who walks in memory of a daughter, as well as two brothers and a nephew, said the walk serves as the organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year and offers walkers a chance to reflect, but also celebrate.

“It’s nice to have someone going the journey you’re going,” Hawkey said. “We’re not a therapy group, but it is a support system.”

Trish Birt admits she went to her first Compassionate Friends meeting probably a bit too early. Just five months after her son, Alex Huff, passed away in 2015, she discovered Compassionate Friends, but she said it was “a little too soon”. And while she may not regularly attend meetings anymore, the walk is something she does as a way to cope.

“It is very bittersweet because I always want his life celebrated, especially with people who can relate, but I do wish he were still here,” Birt said. “I do the walk every year, and I will continue to do it every year.”

Teri Smith never thought she would be in this position. No parent does. It’s been less than a year since the death of her son, Matthew. And while she walked with fellow family members Saturday, she expressed her gratitude for a group of people who know her pain in ways no else possibly can.

“It’s a friendship you didn’t want, a friendship you didn’t think you’d need,” Smith said. “But it’s nice to have that group. It’s rare to find someone who truly understands.”

The group walked the nearly mile-long path with a banner adorned with the names of their relatives and the relatives of previous walkers. The banner signifies a bond, a support system all are grateful for, even if it is a connection that they would all just as soon not have.

“It’s gotten to where, when friends ask me how I’m doing, I don’t even know how to respond because you know they can’t understand,” Birt said. “There’s something about saying, ‘You know what I mean?’ and someone saying, ‘Yes, I do.’”