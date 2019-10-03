Fake Publishers Clearing House prize costs county woman

A Comanche County woman told investigators she’d been duped with the promise of a prize from Publishers Clearing House that cleared out some of her bank account.

The woman told Comanche County Sheriff’s investigators that she’d first received a call Tuesday from someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House announcing she’d won a prize of a Mercedes Benz automobile. The wheels of fraud began turning, according to her allegation. They grew more visible from the rearview mirror of perspective.

According to the report, to collect the car, she would have to open a savings account for the self-identified agent and then need to transfer $2,250 it. She was then supposed to take the amount out of the account and send it to an address in Brooklyn, N.Y. Later that day, she received a bouquet of flowers and a congratulations car, reportedly from Publishers Clearing House. The woman followed the directions and opened the savings account.

On Wednesday morning, the woman said she received a call “saying the money had been transferred,” the report states. The woman called her bank and it was confirmed the money had been transferred.