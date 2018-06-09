Fair kicks into high gear

Area students gained a better understanding of where the food on their plate comes from during the first full day of the Comanche County Free Fair Wednesday.

Hundreds of students from Lawton Public Schools and other districts poured into the Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Building to get a glimpse of farm animals up close, to pet some and to learn more about the state's agricultural industry from Oklahoma State University Extension's Farm to You program. Andrea Olson, Farm to You coordinator, said students will have more understanding and appreciation for all the hard work that goes into preparing the food they eat and for all the hard work that food does to help their young bodies grow.