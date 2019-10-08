Extending CIPs could provide funding for sewer mains, additional city needs

Additional details about projects that could be funded by an extension of Lawton’s two sales tax programs are expected to be discussed at City Council workshop on Aug. 27.

Mayor Stan Booker, explaining a proposal that was presented to four council members Wednesday, said the full council will discuss additional details on a decision that could allow city residents to vote to extend the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and 2016 Capital Improvements Program. Extending those programs would provide additional funding for community needs ranging from water/sewer main repairs to making a stronger effort to address blighted areas and rebuilding West Lee Boulevard.

It also could provide some funding for an indoor youth sports complex, a proposal outlined when the council met in Wednesday’s special session. That meeting didn’t have a quorum (meaning at least five council members), so it was discussion only.

Booker’s proposal was to get the council talking about the potential extension of the 2015 and 2016 programs, which would allow additional projects beyond those already identified in both programs. Booker, saying council members indicated support for the idea in individual meetings he had with them, said the length of that extension would depend on the projects ultimately set and their cost. He also said all projects already included in the two programs would be completed.