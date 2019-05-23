Eviction process led to arrest of woman for knife assault

A Monday afternoon eviction at a southwest Lawton apartment complex set actions in motion that led to a woman being arrested for chasing a neighbor with a knife.

Officers were called by Lawton Housing Authorities to be on stand-by for an eviction at 1140 SW Monroe. According to the report, once served, the woman “became arrogant, profane and hostile” but officers and the landlord left without further incident.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., police were called back to the complex after the woman was reported to be in the yard chasing a neighbor with a large butcher knife.

LPD Sgt. Ernest Calfee reported finding the victim who said she’d been chased throughout the complex by the woman with a knife. She said she was walking back from the store when the woman yelled “I have something for you,” the report states. The woman went into her apartment, returned with a big, silver knife and chased the victim about 75 yards until she was able to get into her apartment and lock the door.

When Officer C.H. Brazzel arrived, he found the woman sitting in a chair on the apartment’s back porch with a knife in hand, according to the report. When other officers arrived, she ran back into the apartment.