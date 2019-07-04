Elgin native Brandon Gibson serves at Fleet Weather Center San Diego.

SAN DIEGO – Most Americans rely on weather forecasts to plan their daily routine. The U.S. Navy is no different. With numerous ships, submarines and airplanes deployed in the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s area of operations, sailors stationed at Fleet Weather Center San Diego, make it their primary mission to monitor weather conditions in support of the fleet’s daily operations.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Gibson, a 2010 Elgin High School graduate and native of Elgin, is one of these sailors serving at the Fleet Weather Center, providing full-spectrum weather services to shore-based commands and afloat naval units.

As a Navy aerographer’s mate, Gibson is responsible for monitoring the weather and the oceans around the world for conditions that may effect the abilities of Navy assets as they perform their missions.