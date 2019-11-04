Eisenhower Middle teacher trades in badge for textbook

Bart Scroggins turned in his badge and gun for a textbook and whiteboard as one of more than 100 emergency certified teachers at Lawton Public Schools.

“So far, it’s been a good experience,” he said. “It’s a lot of learning for me as well.”

Scroggins was a member of law enforcement for nearly 20 years when he decided it was time to take a different career path. Life presented him an opportunity for a change and it’s paid off. Nearing his first year as a full-time teacher, Scroggins said he doesn’t regret anything.

“It was starting to wear on the family before — the extra stresses and things that were going on at that time,” he said. “I needed to get away from it and I went into substituting first and fell right into a full time position.”

Scroggins is now an eighth grade U.S. history teacher at Eisenhower Middle School. Surrounded by caring co-workers and working for an administration that has thrown its full support behind him, Scroggins has never felt more comfortable — even as he transitions into a completely different career path. But he has a little experience that he’s able to draw upon.