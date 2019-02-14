Eisenhower Elementary students show Marlow vet kindness through birthday cards

Eisenhower Elementary students want to ensure a Marlow World War II veteran receives plenty of cards for his birthday.

Recil Troxel will turn 93 years-old on April 17 and he asked for nothing more on his birthday than as many birthday cards as he could receive. A World War II veteran who fought in the Philippines and Saipan and served as a combat engineer in the Army, Troxel now battles a new enemy — cancer.

So when Joslyn Wood, a physical education teacher at Eisenhower Elementary, heard Troxel’s story from her brother, she decided to do her part to fulfill his sole birthday wish.

“I thought it would be an excellent opportunity to teach my students two important things in life,” Wood said. “One, always be kinder than necessary because everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Two, kindness is doing something for someone and expecting nothing in return.”

Throughout the day Wednesday, instead of playing basketball, bowling or doing any number of physical activities, the more than 300 students of Eisenhower Elementary spent their physical education time drawing birthday cards. They used construction paper and crayons to create around 350 cards that Wood hopes to start mailing by the end of this week.