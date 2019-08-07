Eglin Blessing Box helps community give back to itself

ELGIN — A bright red box at the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department is open to help anyone in need of a helping hand from time to time.

Filled with non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items and even baby supplies like diapers and formula, the Elgin Blessing Box was opened less than two weeks ago with the idea that anyone in need in Elgin or the surrounding communities could come by and take any of the items needed with no questions asked. It’s already become a success.