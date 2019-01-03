Easton's sold to Comanche Lumber

A long-time Lawton business change owners this week, but it still will remain in local hands.

Easton’s Ace Hardware, located at 6902 Cache Road, now is owned by Comanche Home Center, a long-time Lawton business located off downtown at No. 2 SW C. Kenneth Easton, the former owner/operator of Easton’s Ace Hardware, confirmed the sale was effective Monday.

Easton said the timing of the sale was perfect. Phil Kennedy, owner of Comanche Home Center, was looking for an opportunity for expansion and Easton said he was ready to leave the daily business world and focus on retirement and his civic activities. Easton said he is comfortable with the change because the store is remaining in local hands and because Phil Kennedy is someone he has known for years.

“It was time for me to retire,” he said, of a business he has owned and operated since 1984. “So, the transaction took effect Monday morning.”