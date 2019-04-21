Easter fun at ‘grown-ups only’ egg hunt

Sometimes, it’s good to feel like a kid again.

All weekend long, adults fill plastic eggs and hide them for children. Saturday afternoon, it was the grown-ups’ turn to let their competitive spirit — and penchant for sweets — run wild at Lawton’s first-ever citywide adults-only Easter egg hunt, held at the Louise D. McMahon softball complex.

The egg hunt, which was hosted by the Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, was designed to provide an opportunity for adults to escape the hustle and bustle of a holiday whose main tradition (not counting church service) is primarily geared toward children. Guests were required to be 21 and over (children were allowed at the event, but weren’t allowed on the fields where the hunts were to be held) and dozens of local vendors provided food, drink and more for a group that included a large age range.

The hunt was divided into four separate age groups, keeping adults in their 20s and early-to-mid 30s on one softball field, those in their mid-to-late 30s on another, those in the 40s and early 50s in the same hunt and ages 55 and older had a field to themselves.

Michell Rosario, activity coordinator with the Parks and Recreation Department, said she had heard of other cities and states holding adult-only Easter egg hunts and figured it was time the people of the Lawton Fort Sill community get the chance to rekindle the child-like holiday spirit.