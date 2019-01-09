Early voting set for Lawton City Council race

Lawton voters participating in the Sept. 10 Ward 3 City Council election will have the chance to cast early ballots.

Early voting begins Thursday at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said registered voters in Ward 3 may vote by in-person absentee ballot from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Voters don’t need to state a reason, but they must sign a document stating they will not vote on election day. They also will have to present picture identification or their voter registration cards.

Voters who want to wait until Election Day will vote at their polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ward 3 voters will be casting ballots at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th, and Calvary Assembly of God Church, 2402 NW Bell.

Candidates include Ward 3 Incumbent Caleb Davis, who is seeking his second term; and challengers Derek Berry, Linda Chapman and Donna Mata. A candidate must collect 50 percent plus one of the ballots cast Sept. 10 to avoid a runoff. If that doesn’t happen, the top two candidates, in terms of ballots, will proceed to a runoff election on Nov. 12.