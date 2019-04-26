Early morning house fire total loss

A family escaped an early morning house fire Thursday because one of the residents was awakened by smoke.

“My brother woke me and my husband up yelling ‘smoke,’” a female resident of the home said. “We all got out safe but three of our one-month-old puppies died.”

“The American Red Cross has already stepped in and will be helping the family, according to the female victim.

“We don’t know whether it was a candle left burning or an electrical problem,” she said. “I’m just glad everyone is ok.”