Early-day fire truck returns to Lawton

She’s home.

Forty-seven years after she left to go on display in the Oklahoma State Firefighters Museum in Oklahoma City, a 1913 White fire truck quietly returned to Lawton Friday, accompanied by another piece of original firefighting equipment used by early-day Lawton firefighters: an 1850s-era fire hose cart.

When the antique firefighting apparatus first left Lawton, after being restored by firefighters, she was driven to Oklahoma City, according to historical accounts. She came home in a different style Friday: enclosed in a horse trailer to protect her and her “sidekick” from the elements.

Her new home — temporary, said Lawton Fire Chief Dewayne Burk — is an unused area in one of the bays at Lawton Fire Station No. 8, the city’s newest and most modern fire facility. The White is less than half the height and a lot lighter than the fire apparatus she is sharing space with, but she comes with a lot of history and holds her ground in the modern bay.

Burk and his firefighters were pleased to have her back and waited as the trailer pulled up to the southwest Lawton fire station shortly after lunch. Team effort brought her out of the trailer, with two firefighters in back pulling, two in the front pushing and one (Kent James) steering as the crew backed the unit into place behind one of Station No. 8’s trucks.