Driver in two Thursday hit-and-run wrecks wanted

Sat, 04/20/2019 - 4:05am Scott Rains

Police are looking for the driver of a stolen truck who caused a pair of Thursday afternoon rush hour wrecks.

The first wreck happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of West Gore Boulevard and 18th Street. It was a hit-and- run wreck, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer.

Witnesses said a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling northbound through the intersection on 18th Street struck a westbound Nissan Sentra. Jenkins said a witness who was following the pickup saw it hit the Nissan and then leave the scene.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

About 10 minutes later, officers and responders were called to another wreck in the 1400 block Northwest Williams Avenue. Jenkins said the same pickup had struck a Honda Accord that was traveling westbound on Williams. After hitting the Honda, the truck flipped over and the driver was able to flee.

