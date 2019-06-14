Driver tells police ‘she had fun’ after chase

A driver caught following a Monday afternoon chase through Lawton and down Interstate 44 ended with the driver telling police “she had fun.”

Lawton Police Lt. Ryan Studebaker reported traveling eastbound on Cache Road from north Sheridan Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. behind a gray Kia Sportage with its hazard lights on driving in the center lane. It crossed into the left lane twice and then returned to the middle lane and Studebaker said he believed the driver may have been suffering a medical issue.

An attempt to stop the Kia at Fort Sill Boulevard was unsuccessful as the Kia continued toward Interstate 44 and Studebaker activated his lights. According to the report, the driver went south onto Northwest 2nd Street into the business district, ran the red light at Ferris Avenue and began to speed up in an attempt to elude the officer. Studebaker radioed dispatch he was in a pursuit as the woman turned west onto Gore Boulevard with her speeds up to 60 mph as she blew threw red lights, he said.

The chase turned southbound onto Southwest 11th Street and the Kia was traveling 65 mph as it entered Interstate 44 southbound, the report states.

“We reached speeds of 100 miles per hour,” Studebaker reported.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called in for assistance and spike strips were put into place just before the Walters toll booth, the report states. The spikes worked and the woman stopped the car after her front two tires blew out. When the woman got out of the car and was being handcuffed, she “was laughing at officers and saying that she had fun,” Studebaker said.