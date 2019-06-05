You are here

Driver hits person, west Lawton convenience store

Mon, 05/06/2019 - 11:23pm Scott Rains

A driver who hit the gas instead of brakes while pulling into a northwest Lawton convenience store caused damage and severely injured a person pinned in the wreckage.

First responders were called around 11 a.m. to an accident with injury at Hop and Sack, 6304 Cache Road. They found a black Scion XD had struck the pedestrian and then the front of the building, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

