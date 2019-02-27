Drinking and dialing 911 leads to Friday morning arrest

A Lawton woman learned the hard way Friday that drunk dialing 911 can lead to jail.

Lawton Police Officer Kolton Jones reported being sent shortly after 12:30 a.m. to a possible domestic incident at an apartment in the 1700 block of Northwest Ferris. The report states it was the third response to the address within the previous two hours.

The first call, shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday included information to a possible domestic involving a baseball bat. Police spoke with a woman in the front yard and reported she was “highly intoxicated.” When asked why she called, the report states, she was uncooperative with officers and, instead, yelled at them for not doing anything about her being assaulted. No visible injuries were seen. She refused to answer questions and demanded police leave. She also refused to allow police inside the home to speak with the potential suspect. The woman was seen leaving in an SUV with an unknown male.