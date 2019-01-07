Discovery Outpost helps encourage fun, learning throughout the year

MEDICINE PARK — Learning doesn’t pause for the summer at Discovery Outpost.

Angela Barrett and husband Luke opened the old-time toy and book store in early 2018 and have enjoyed tremendous success ever since. The idea had always been to expand Discovery Outpost by offering regular fun learning activities. That dream has become a reality — one that expands the knowledge and imagination of dozens of children on a weekly basis.

“My husband and I are both former teachers and we just love teaching and sharing knowledge,” Barrett said.