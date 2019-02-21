Details of murder suspects' arrest including gang affiliation released

Lawton police have released more information about the Monday night arrest of a pair of teenage murder suspects.

According to LPD Officer Xavier Evans’ report, he and Sgt. Marcus Rucker were on patrol in the area of Southwest 8th Street and Washington Avenue when the two males who appeared to be juveniles were seen walking down the street past curfew. When the officers went to make contact, the teens took off running. Following a brief search, officers found Malcolm Jackson, a.k.a. “Highlife,” 18, and 17-year-old Dmillion Williams, a.k.a. “NinePoint.”

According to the report, officers learned the pair were each wanted out of Grady County for first-degree murder. Williams was also wanted for assault/possession of CDS as well as for being a missing juvenile. No weapons were recovered from the teens.

Williams, a juvenile, is being held at the Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center.