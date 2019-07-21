Despite heat, hikers, cyclists savor motorless climbs up Mount Scott

You are here

Sun, 07/21/2019 - 11:27pm Hannah Maginot

The Mt. Scott road might be closed for drainage repairs, but that didn’t stop Kristina Repp and her grandchildren from braving the soaring temperatures Tuesday morning for a quick hike in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Though they’ve ridden to the top many times, it was the first time hiking up for Gracie, 9; Kristopher, 4; and Wesley Repp, 3; and the kids said they enjoyed seeing Mt. Scott from a different perspective.

“Over here there’s a fuzzy caterpillar,” said Kristopher Repp, pointing enthusiastically as he crouched down, peering into the rocks and vegetation along the roadside.

