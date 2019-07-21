Despite heat, hikers, cyclists savor motorless climbs up Mount Scott

The Mt. Scott road might be closed for drainage repairs, but that didn’t stop Kristina Repp and her grandchildren from braving the soaring temperatures Tuesday morning for a quick hike in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Though they’ve ridden to the top many times, it was the first time hiking up for Gracie, 9; Kristopher, 4; and Wesley Repp, 3; and the kids said they enjoyed seeing Mt. Scott from a different perspective.

“Over here there’s a fuzzy caterpillar,” said Kristopher Repp, pointing enthusiastically as he crouched down, peering into the rocks and vegetation along the roadside.