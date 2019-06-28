Defense Act includes local provisions

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, praised Senate passage of the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with a bipartisan vote of 86-8.

“The National Defense Authorization Act helps our military meet the goals of the National Defense Strategy, supports our troops, and protects American freedom and prosperity. It is the most important bill we’ll consider all year,” Inhofe said in a press release.

“Congress has passed this critical legislation for 58 years running, and now, we’re one step closer to doing it for a 59th year. (Thursday’s) strong bipartisan vote shows our commitment to our constitutional responsibility to provide for the common defense. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House of Representatives to find a bipartisan, bicameral agreement during conference to meet the security needs of a nation increasingly at risk.”