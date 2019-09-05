Day of Caring in Duncan is Friday

Weeks of planning and attention to a seemingly endless list of details should prove helpful Friday as volunteers target 17 work projects as part of the annual Day of Caring, coordinated by the United Way of Stephens County.

Assistance was requested by seven United Way agencies and10 other not-for-profit organizations in Stephens County.

The busy day begins at 8 a.m. in the main floor conference room at Duncan Regional Hospital when more than 125 volunteers gather for registration, instructions, a light breakfast, project assignments, T-shirt distribution and the event’s official photo.

Work begins at 9 a.m. at the various sites. A box lunch will be delivered to job sites between 11 a.m. and noon and all projects should be completed by 4 p.m.