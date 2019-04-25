Davis pleads not guilty to embezzlement

In facing Special District Judge Grant Shepard Wednesday morning to the accusation of embezzling $6,000 through the “Think Lawton” group, Lawton City Councilman Caleb Davis offered two words: “Not guilty.”

Davis, 37, made his initial appearance before Shepard in the Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a misdemeanor count of embezzlement, according to court records. The crime is punishable by up to one year in the Comanche County Detention Center.

The appearance, scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, actually took place around 9 a.m. in Shepard’s office, according to court documents.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka previously told The Constitution that when the information was filed, Davis’ lawyer, Clay Hillis, had agreed to have his client turn himself in and appear early.

According to the court documents, Davis was escorted to the Comanche County Detention Center for booking. Davis was freed shortly after on a $1,000 own recognizance bond.

Davis’ charge stems from an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) that began in September 2018. He is accused of misappropriating a $6,000 check donation to “Think Lawton,” which identifies Davis as being its administrator and moderator.