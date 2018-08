Madeline Kervin and her sister Elenore Urbina have been worried about their father's health recently.

Their father, 94-year-old World War II veteran Manuel D. Urbina, is a resident of the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran's Center. Kervin and Urbina have opposed the recent changes to long term care at the facility, believing that it will lead to a reduction in care for their father and other residents.