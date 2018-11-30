CU tree-lighting tradition enjoyed by generations

With so many different holiday “kick-offs”, it’s hard to differentiate them sometimes.

But between the atmosphere, activities and of course, hot chocolate, there is a reason Cameron University’s annual tree-lighting has become a holiday staple in Lawton.

Those reasons were on full display again Thursday as the college officially kicked off its holiday season with its annual celebration. And while the tradition might not be even as old as the students at Cameron, it shows no sign of slowing down. It has become a yearly rite of passage for locals, whether or not they have a connection to the college.