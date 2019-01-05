CU students create technology for emergency management

Some Cameron University students will graduate Friday knowing they helped create a first-of-its-kind software program for emergency responders.

Students in the Computer and Technology Interdisciplinary Capstone program presented their "made-to-order" software designs to members of the Southwest Area Emergency Managers of the Oklahoma Emergency Management System on Tuesday, hoping their designs will score a win by being selected for implementation.

Sam Talamantez, OEM's southwest coordinator, said while the decision should be made in several days, it will be a difficult one because the presentations made by both Capstone teams were that good. Steve Gluck, Fort Sill's emergency manager, agreed.

"We're beyond ecstatic," Gluck said, noting the emergency management team would be "proud to take either one."

In simplest terms, students on two teams created a regional asset system, a digital program that will allow emergency managers to see what kind of equipment is available from response teams in their region and how to request that equipment to handle a specific emergency. For the first-time, the CU project included both a web-based platform and smartphone app.