CU plans RECONNECT enrollment event on Saturday

As part of a statewide initiative, Cameron University will host a special enrollment session from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday in the lobby of Cynthia S. Ross Hall.

Oklahomans who have successfully completed some college coursework, but have not yet earned a degree, have the opportunity to submit college admission applications, receive academic advisement, obtain financial aid counseling, and enroll in college classes with support from knowledgeable staff members during Reach Higher: RECONNECT.

At the Saturday enrollment event, employees from the CU Office of Admissions and the Academic Advising Center will be available to help students get admitted and enrolled for fall classes. Students can also receive information about financial aid options from staff members of the Office of Financial Assistance Services. The Kiowa Tribe and Comanche Nation have partnered with Cameron University to sponsor this event and will have representatives in attendance to assist Native American students. Attendees should bring copies of their high school and college transcripts to enroll.