CU opens new science labs on Duncan campus

On Monday, Cameron University officially dedicated its new science labs on the university’s Duncan campus. The labs will serve the needs of students in the Associates of Allied Health program, as well as students in general science courses.

After Red River Area VoTech moved its surgery technology center out of the Cameron University Duncan campus, 5,000 square feet of the building opened up. This paved the way for the campus to remodel, creating new science laboratories.

On February 1, 2018, ground was broken on what would become the new labs.