CU offers free ‘It’s MathE’ program

Registration is open for Cameron University’s “It’s MathE,” a fun and exciting mathematics and engineering enrichment program aimed at students in grade six through eight.

The event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Registration is free and is limited to 50 participants.

The event takes place in the CU Sciences Complex. Attendees are advised to dress for outdoor activities. To register, go to www.cameron.edu/engineeringandmath/applyforms. For more information, contact Dr. Sheila Youngblood at (580) 591-8005 or via email at syoungbl@cameron.edu.

During It’s MathE, attendees will demonstrate their problem-solving skills in a series of team events. The program will kick off with fun team building exercises. Then, each team will work through a series of challenges where they must develop a strategy using mathematics and its applications. The program will conclude with an awards ceremony.

Members of Cameron student organizations MathCom and CU Engineering Club will be joined by high school students who participated in the university’s recent Engineering and Applied Mathematics Summer Academy to serve as leaders and mentors to the middle school students.