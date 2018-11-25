CU launches fundraiser

In an effort to secure private gifts that will benefit Cameron University students, the Cameron University Foundation has launched “Roots of Our Success,” a fundraising campaign to generate donations to the Aggie Fund for Student Success. In addition to funding scholarships, donations to the Aggie Fund will be used to provide access to a quality education and global experiences; provide innovative teaching and experiential learning to prepare students for leadership; and optimize academic success.

“Student success is the cornerstone of everything that happens at Cameron University, both inside and outside of the classroom,” says Albert Johnson, Jr., Vice President for University Advancement. “We want to provide all Cameron students with a solid foundation that will allow them to succeed not only in their academic pursuits as they work toward earning a college degree, but that will also prepare them for achievement and leadership after they graduate.