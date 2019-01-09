CU to host VA claims processor on Tuesday

The Cameron University Office of Veterans Affairs will host a claims processor from the Muskogee VA Regional Processing Office on Tuesday.

Arthur Corrales, Senior Veterans Claims Examiner, for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will be on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members and their dependents. Corrales will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 332 of North Shepler Tower to answer questions about all chapters of GI Bill® benefits, payments, and outstanding debts. He will be able to check on individual VA educational claims benefit status and can answer specific questions about educational benefit eligibility, check amounts and more. For more information, call CU Office of Veterans Affairs at 580-581-2301.

“We are pleased to host a claims examiner from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs,” says Vicki Henson, CU Veterans Affairs Coordinator. “He will be at Cameron to provide personal service for those who have questions about VA educational benefits. In addition to answering questions and providing guidance, Mr. Corrales is able to process claims and work on problem resolution. We encourage veterans, active duty military service members, and eligible family members who attend or plan to attend Cameron University to take advantage of this opportunity.”

In addition to addressing concerns about educational eligibility and benefits, Corrales will provide clarification on the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017, aka the “Forever GI Bill®”. The Forever GI Bill® expands and enhances education benefits for veterans. In addition, he will be able to explain changes to the GI Bill® Monthly Housing Allowance. Housing will be paid based on the zip code where the student attends the majority of classes.