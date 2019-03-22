CSI: Comanche theme of STEAM Camp

The Comanche Nation Higher Education Department put together a spring break program to keep the learning going while connecting with the tribe’s culture.

The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Camp covered forensic science. You could call it a short version of Numunu CSI. The four day camp began Monday and has been keeping the intellects alive inside the halls of the old Will Rogers Elementary and once Comanche Nation College that now houses the Comanche Nation Education Center, 1608 SW 9th.

“As a department we pride ourselves in being both educationally and culturally involved,” said Jordan Mackey, outreach coordinator. “The students main goal during the STEAM camp is to find our missing sacred buffalo ‘Tumble.’”

On Monday and Tuesday, kindergarten through fifth grade students were divided into two different half-day sessions. Mackey said there were 50 students per session who participated.

The 30 member sixth through twelfth grade group attended full-day sessions Wednesday and Thursday.

“The students participate in educational DNA activities with OU Anthropology and LMAMR Scientists Cara Monroe, Justin Lund and Kristine Beaty,” Mackey said.