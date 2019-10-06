Crosby Park student brings home life lessons from Scripps National Spelling Bee

A Crosby Park Elementary student competed against dozens of other students from across the country during the Scripp’s National Spelling Bee.

Eesha Katta had never participated in a spelling competition before she accepted the challenge of her school’s spelling bee. Encouraged by her father, Sagar Katta, the fifth grade student out-spelled all but one student at Crosby Park Elementary to take runner up — not bad for someone who had never even entertained the idea of competition before.

“I just really signed up for it because I like spelling words,” Eesha Katta said. “So I decided to go for it. That let me go to the regional spelling bee where I competed.”