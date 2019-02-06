CPC recommends commercial zoning

Proposals that would allow a new coffee shop to expand into a setting that offers a wider variety of beverages and create more industrial zoning in south Lawton won recommendations from the City Planning Commission Thursday.

Those recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council for final action.

Commissioners unanimously approved plans to give commercial zoning to vacant property at 2413 Cache Road. The 0.27-acre tract, once a part of Stephens Park, holds the P-F Public Facilities District zoning that is applied to site such as uses (the tract was part of the larger Stephens Park until it was sold by the City of Lawton).