Couple charged with sex crimes

Probable cause affidavits were filed Wednesday for the arrest of a husband and wife accused of a range of ongoing sex crimes against three sisters.

The Jackson County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for John Carl Welker, 38, of Altus, and Patricia Lynn Welker, 43, of Artesia, N.M., records indicate. The couple were arrested by Altus police and are awaiting their initial court appearance.

John Welker is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of sodomy — victim under 16 years old, and two counts of lewd molestation. He faces no less than 25 years in prison per count if convicted of lewd molestation and up to potentially 100 years if convicted of all counts.

His wife is charged with one count of lewd molestation, three counts of sodomy — victim under 16 years old and two counts of enabling child abuse. She faces up to life in prison for the enabling child abuse counts.

The allegations describe a sexually abhorrent scenario of abuse.

Investigators first learned about the abuse allegations in October 2018 from a Department of Human Services case worker, the affidavit states. It was a referral made after a 22-year-old woman told a mental health professional about John Welker sexually abusing her from the age of 9 to 21-years-old (2005 to 2017). She currently lives out of state, however, John Welker lives in Altus and has custody of a 19-year-old and a 12-year-old girl who the family believes may have autism, although she’s not been diagnosed.

According to the affidavit, the Welkers and girls lived in several places, including Altus between October 2008 to February 2010.