County loses $400,000 due to exemption

Comanche County Board of Commissioners and the Excise Board have signed off on the county's budget for 2018-2019, a $9.223 million document that funds departmental operations ranging from the county sheriff to the free fair.

The multi-phase process culminated last week with approval of the estimate of needs from commissioners, then final action by the Excise Board a day later. Certification by the State Auditor and Inspector will put the document into place for the fiscal year that began July 1.