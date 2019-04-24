County homicide investigation continues

Investigators continue to follow leads and speak with potential witnesses in the April 6 murder of a 24-year-old man.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Okahoma State Bureau of Investigation, have continued processing evidence and speaking with people who may have information into what led to the death of Detric Vos.

Discovered in a parked car on the eastbound side of the road on the side of Northwest Rogers Lane, about ¼-mile east of Deyo Mission Road, the state Medical Examiner has identified a gunshot wound to the neck as what killed Vos. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

On Tuesday morning, Sheriff Kenny Stradley said that interviews have been continuing.

“We talked with some people yesterday,” he said. “It’s kind of like a puzzle; we’re talking to people to see what fits and seeing what falls away.”

Regarding information that’s been circulating that the death may be connected to drug activity, Stradley said it’s in the realm of possibility in what’s forming a picture of circumstances.