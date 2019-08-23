County Fair books are available online

The 2019 Comanche County Free Fair will run Sept. 3-7 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan Road. Fair books can be found online at http://oces.okstate.edu/comanche/comanche-county-fair.

Comanche County Extension Director Carol Hart the only thing that’s different about this year’s fair is that “with our Open Class we are allowing an exhibitor to enter two entries per class in clothing and canning departments. Also, our OHCE (Oklahoma Home and Community Education members) are going to be allowed to enter two entries per class in all OHCE categories, just so we can increase the number of exhibits that we have there.”