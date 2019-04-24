Councilman Davis charged with embezzlement

A Lawton City Councilman has been accused of embezzling $6,000 through the “Think Lawton” group.

A misdemeanor charge was filed Tuesday in Comanche County District Court against Caleb D. Davis, 37, for embezzlement, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to one year in the Comanche County Detention Center.

Davis is alleged to have appropriated a $6,000 contribution to three other City Council candidates in May 2017.

According to the court affidavit, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested by Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith to investigate the case in September 2018.

An OSBI agent interviewed Ashley and Preston Gates, of Lawton, in November 2018 and they told of donating a $6,000 check to “Think Lawton,” which identifies Davis as the administrator and moderator.