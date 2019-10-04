Council won't be rewriting fireworks code

The City of Lawton won’t be restoring the right to buy fireworks inside the city limits or designating spots on city-owned property to shoot off fireworks.

Council members split 4-4 on a proposal Tuesday that would have directed city staff to draft revisions to the existing city code that, since July 6, 2014, has made it illegal to buy fireworks within the city limits, or to possess fireworks that are not sealed in their original packaging (it has long been illegal to discharge fireworks anywhere but council-designated areas, a law many residents ignore, city officials say).

Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, who said changing the ordinance was “common sense” and shooting off fireworks is a “patriotic tradition” banned in Lawton, told his colleagues that if they weren’t going to vote to amend the code, they should just vote no Tuesday and save the city staff the time it would take to revise the ordinance.