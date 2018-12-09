Council votes to approve most change orders for building

City Council members voted Tuesday to approve most change orders submitted by the contractor for the public safety building, but also want to look at the possibility that designers may be partially responsible for some of those expenses.

The decision came as the council worked its way through individual components of two change orders, including one that was the topic of a special council committee meeting on Monday. Council members had given change order 3 (the largest, with eight individual components) to the four-member committee because of questions about whether items on the change order were submitted in the proper manner and, as a result, shouldn't be paid.