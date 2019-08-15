Council votes to allow city attorney to resign

City Council members voted Wednesday to accept the resignation of City Attorney Frank Jensen.

The unanimous motion also included a directive for a retirement agreement for Jensen, but city officials said they cannot comment on who will draft that agreement. Mayor Stan Booker said the search for an interim city attorney would begin immediately.

Jensen’s employment has been the topic at three executive sessions over two days, as the council discussed the status of a pending investigation of a personnel matter involving Jensen Tuesday night at its regular meeting, then met in executive session on that topic twice on Wednesday during a special morning meeting. Jensen was invited to attend the first executive session at the top of the morning meeting, and the council returned from that session without taking any action, acted on three regular agenda items, then returned to executive session to continue discussions on Jensen. That second item specified action to “retain, terminate, accept the resignation, or to enter into a settlement agreement... concluding his employment....”

Wednesday’s ultimate action — approved by all eight council members and Mayor Stan Booker — came after the second executive session. City of Lawton officials have not commented on the issue, beyond noting it concerns personnel. The state’s Open Meetings Act allows discussion of personnel items in executive session, although any action stemming from those discussions must be voted on in open session.