Council selects school for sidewalk project

A northwest Lawton school is the designated site for a sidewalk project that the City of Lawton is coordinating with one of its contractors.

The decision to designate Ridgecrest Elementary School at 1614 NW 47th for that new sidewalk project wasn’t unanimous. Mayor Stan booker had to break the tie when the City Council split 4-4 on the issue Tuesday, with some members arguing they wanted city staff to analyze the list of school sidewalk projects before giving the council its recommendation on one or two that could be completed with the limited funding available.

But supporters pointed to a 2011 study done by the Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization that set a list of priorities for schools that needed sidewalks as part of an effort to increase the accessibility, mobility and health of students.

The sidewalk issue was the topic of a workshop the council held an hour before its regular meeting, set to allow the group to discuss the issue in depth before making a decision, said City Manager Michael Cleghorn. The initiative is possible through a settlement agreement the city negotiated with A.E. Construction, which had been facing the threat of liquidated damages from the city because of lengthy completion overruns on residential street projects.