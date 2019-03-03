Council ponders decision on firefighters grant

A grant that would help Lawton Fire Department add more firefighters might not be the best solution for the City of Lawton, some City Council members said.

While the council ultimately gave Fire Chief Dewayne Burk permission to seek a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant to cover nine firefighter positions, the decision came on a split vote. The three who voted no — Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, Ward 6 Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren — had questions about how the city would cover the cost of those new positions once the three-year SAFER grant expired.

Burk’s request was for permission to apply for the grant; if Lawton wins the grant, he would come back to the council for permission to accept it. During his explanation, Burk said the grant is a highly competitive process that would pit Lawton against departments across the nation.