Council meeting postponed due to weather

A torrential downpour and hail, starting in Lawton about 30 minutes before the meeting was scheduled to open, prompted the City Council to reschedule its session and consideration of the 2019-2020 budget until Thursday.

The storm hit in waves across the city for almost an hour, preventing four of the council members from reaching the chambers to begin the meeting at 6 p.m. Mayor Stan Booker and the four who did make it (Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson, Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren) waited about 20 minutes before announcing that they could not convene the City Transit Trust or City Council meetings because they did not have a quorum. A quorum is defined as at least five council members.

But, because the city charter allows the mayor to vote on the city budget, there was a quorum present to open the public hearing that had been scheduled to solicit input from residents about next year’s budget. Council members opened the public hearing, accepted comments from two residents, then continued the hearing and the council meeting until 6 p.m. Thursday. Residents also will have a chance to comment at that meeting.

The public hearing had been announced for Tuesday and had the council not opened the hearing, it would have had to be postponed until it could be re-advertised. Instead, the council opened the public hearing, then continued it to a “date certain,” or 6 p.m. Thursday.