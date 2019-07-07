Council to look at sidewalks funded under agreement with contractor

City Council members will meet in a workshop session Tuesday to look at plans for a series of sidewalk projects that will benefit city students.

The proposal, which stems from a settlement agreement with A.E. Construction, includes sidewalks proposed at 18 school sites, and City Manager Michael Cleghorn suggested a workshop session immediately before Tuesday’s regular meeting to allow council members to discuss the proposed locations in detail.

The 5 p.m. workshop is discussion only; council members will identify specific projects and vote on the agenda item at their 6 p.m. meeting. Both meetings are set for the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C.

The project is designated as the Sidewalk Plan for School Areas, part of a community effort to create a more walkable environment, particularly for students in the city. The plan is possible because of an agreement the council approved in mid-March with A.E. Construction, which had faced adverse city action because of what the city said was more than 400 days of liquidated damages on residential street projects in north and south Lawton that ran weeks behind the contracted schedules.